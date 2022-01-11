BlackRock Inc. Purchases 479,213 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.49% of Emerson Electric worth $3,652,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 42.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 95.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

