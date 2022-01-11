Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.54. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

