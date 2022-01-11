Hyman Charles D Invests $216,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,757,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

