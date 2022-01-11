Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.37 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

