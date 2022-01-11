Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of UMB Financial worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 313.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.