Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

FCX stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

