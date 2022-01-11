BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.
Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
