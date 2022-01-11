BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

