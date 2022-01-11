Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

CFLT stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

