Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of FYBR opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

