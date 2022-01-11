IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of IRNT opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. IronNet has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

