Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 65,933 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $63,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

NYSE JCI opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

