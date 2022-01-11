Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

AVY opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.85 and a 200-day moving average of $214.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

