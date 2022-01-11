$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

