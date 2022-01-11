Advisory Services Network LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $42,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 767,457 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 320,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,006,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

