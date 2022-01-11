Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $201.02 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

