Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,403,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

