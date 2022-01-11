STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $48.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several research analysts have commented on STM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

