Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $81,897.90 and approximately $22.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,936.58 or 1.00064693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00089357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00032307 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033641 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.00796632 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.