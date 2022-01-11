Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target at $186.11

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.11.

WSPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.57. WSP Global has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.