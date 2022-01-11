Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WKPPF opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

