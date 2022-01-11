Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

