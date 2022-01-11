Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

