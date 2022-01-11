United States Steel (NYSE:X) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of X opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

