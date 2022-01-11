Rubies Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,599.05 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubies has a market capitalization of $174,599.05 and $3.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rubies has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00205743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00486562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00076080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

