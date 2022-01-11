Dfyn Network Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $850,737.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00057720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00083969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.63 or 0.07438973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,802.65 or 0.99745138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 74,772,294 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

