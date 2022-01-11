Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.