Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.48% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 386,828 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,276,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MON opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

