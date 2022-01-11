Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

