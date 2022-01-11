Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,911,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after buying an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,261,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 800,160 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

