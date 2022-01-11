Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 62,756 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $33.57.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

