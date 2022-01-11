Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 198,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $71,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.