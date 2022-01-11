Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of BPMC opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

