Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.