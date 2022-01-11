TD Asset Management Inc. Has $23.48 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

