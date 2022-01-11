Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3,433.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

