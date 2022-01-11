Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT at €67.75

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.52 ($76.73).

Several analysts recently weighed in on FME shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

FME opened at €57.66 ($65.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.57.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

