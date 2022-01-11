Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Price Target at €67.75

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.52 ($76.73).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FME. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of FME stock opened at €57.66 ($65.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

