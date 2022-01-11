Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target at $6.80

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

