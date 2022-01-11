Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target at $6.80

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.96.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
