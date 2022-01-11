Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) PT at $16.08

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,140 shares of company stock worth $3,338,495 in the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

ACEL opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

