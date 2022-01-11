Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after purchasing an additional 370,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 176,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 616,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

