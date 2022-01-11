Future plc (LON:FUTR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Future plc (LON:FUTR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Future stock opened at GBX 3,432 ($46.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($22.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,501.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,516.43.

Get Future alerts:

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.57), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($3,013,640.56).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.69) to GBX 4,170 ($56.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,890 ($66.38) to GBX 5,225 ($70.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($57.07).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.