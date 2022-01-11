Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CWQXF opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

