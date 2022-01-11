Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

