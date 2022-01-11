Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

