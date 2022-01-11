GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

