Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.46. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

