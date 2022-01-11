Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of QTRHF stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.43. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.