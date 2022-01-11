First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

MO opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

