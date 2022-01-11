Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.94 and a 200-day moving average of $304.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.