Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $350,161.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,795,010 shares of company stock worth $310,495,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of U stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

