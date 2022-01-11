Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $470.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $515.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.13.

Shares of LULU opened at $348.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

